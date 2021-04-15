Self-driving truck maker TuSimple raises $1B as it goes public on Nasdaq

Industry partners including truckmaker Navistar, Volkswagen’s commercial trucking unit Traton SE and United Parcel Service also had invested in TuSimple.

The company said in its initial IPO filing that a committee made up of U.S. government agencies had sought information on the investment by Beijing-based Sun Dream Inc., which had owned 20% of TuSimple’s private shares.

The federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States apparently cleared the deal, though the company has not commented on the results of the committee’s probe.

TuSimple is seen as one of the leaders in the push to develop completely self-driving freight trucks, though it is still burning through cash as it completes development.

The company reported a net loss of $199 million in 2020, after spending $132 million on research and development.

TuSimple has been running paid loads from its Tucson test center since 2017, with a driver and engineer aboard as the company awaits regulatory approval for fully driverless operations, which it expects by 2024.

The company has partnered with Navistar to make purpose-built autonomous semi-trucks and says it has some 5,700 reservations for its Level 4 autonomous trucks, which can be operated without a driver.