Shift in A-10 maintenance at Davis-Monthan prompts layoffs

Two hundred employees of aviation maintenance contractor DynCorp International are being laid off as the Air Force shifts the work of maintaining A-10 attack jets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base back to active-duty personnel.

Virginia-based DynCorp recently filed a 60-day advance notice of the layoffs with the Arizona Department of Economic Security as required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The furloughs come after the Air Force notified the company of the shift in maintenance work for the 357th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, which maintains A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack jets at D-M, DynCorp spokesman John Gastright said.

DynCorp was awarded the maintenance contract in 2016 to replace active-duty A-10 maintainers who were being sent off to train to maintain the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter.

DynCorp will work with the affected employees to provide them with job opportunities elsewhere, Gastright said.

