Smead Capital Moves Headquarters to Phoenix

Relocates to Phoenix from Seattle
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smead Capital Management, a registered investment advisor, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Phoenix from Seattle, Wash. effective July 1.
After considering several markets, Smead selected Phoenix because of the region’s large pool of investment management talent, an equitable quality of life, and access to key domestic and global financial markets via Sky Harbor International Airport.
“We are playing the long game for our company, colleagues, clients and shareholders with this transition to our new location,” said Cole Smead, CFA, president of Smead Capital Management. “As we plan for the next chapter of our organization, we believe that we gain tangible and intangible benefits through Greater Phoenix and its surrounding communities.”
The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) says the growth of investment firms like Smead highlight the future of Greater Phoenix as a financial hub.
“Smead Capital Management’s headquarters relocation to Greater Phoenix is indicative of the value investment firms find in the region’s ability to help companies grow, deliver top talent, provide impactful connections and infrastructure needed for a global financial services firm to thrive,” said Chris Camacho, President & CEO at Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Smead’s entry into Greater Phoenix will bring a number of high-wage jobs at a critical time. We welcome them to the region.”
“We manage money and seek to pick stocks to benefit from the divergence between what stock market participants think and what is the truth,” said Bill Smead, chief investment officer. “Now, our people, investment discipline, communication and business travel are by way of Phoenix.”
Smead now has offices in Phoenix, West Conshohocken, Pa., and London. The company opened an office in West Conshohocken at the start of 2020 to better serve clients in the Eastern U.S., while the London office opened in 2017 to serve its European client base.
About Smead Capital Management
Smead Capital Management manages large cap portfolios for advisors, family offices and institutions with a value-oriented investment discipline. As of May 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately $1.58 billion in all accounts, including mutual funds. The firm was formed in July 2007. For more information visit http://www.smeadcap.com or call 1-877-701-2883.
