Solar power co-op launches in Tucson

Tucsonans interested in adding solar energy systems to their homes or businesses now have the option of joining a solar cooperative to learn more about the technology and take advantage of group buying power.
Solar United Neighbors, a nationwide nonprofit group promoting community solar, has launched the Tucson Solar Co-op in partnership with the Center for Biological Diversity and Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona.
Free to join with no obligation to buy anything, the co-op aims to educate members and leverage their numbers to ensure each member receives competitive pricing and quality solar installations, Solar United Neighbors said.
“The co-op will enable Tucson homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Bret Fanshaw, Arizona program director for Solar United Neighbors.
The co-op will work like this: After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete installations.
Members have no obligation to buy solar systems but they will have the option to buy solar panels and electric-vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
“The solar co-op is a great way to support local, clean energy that benefits people and wildlife,” said Greer Ryan, energy policy analyst for the Center for Biological Diversity.
Barbara Warren, Arizona chapter director with Physicians for Social Responsibility, said the group supports solar to help eliminate fossil fuels to protect the environment and public health.
Solar United Neighbors has hosted two other solar co-ops in Arizona in 2019 and 2020, resulting in 30 homes and businesses installing solar systems generating about 160 kilowatts at a total cost of about $456,000.
Solar United Neighbors will host two free webinars, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and a week later on June 23, about solar energy and the co-op.
To sign up for a webinar or to learn more about the co-op, go to tucne.ws/solarcoop.
Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz
