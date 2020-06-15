Solar power co-op launches in Tucson

Tucsonans interested in adding solar energy systems to their homes or businesses now have the option of joining a solar cooperative to learn more about the technology and take advantage of group buying power.

Solar United Neighbors, a nationwide nonprofit group promoting community solar, has launched the Tucson Solar Co-op in partnership with the Center for Biological Diversity and Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona.

Free to join with no obligation to buy anything, the co-op aims to educate members and leverage their numbers to ensure each member receives competitive pricing and quality solar installations, Solar United Neighbors said.

“The co-op will enable Tucson homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Bret Fanshaw, Arizona program director for Solar United Neighbors.

The co-op will work like this: After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete installations.

Members have no obligation to buy solar systems but they will have the option to buy solar panels and electric-vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.