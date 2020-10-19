Sportswear designer to move into downtown Tucson

“The last time we talked like this was Caterpillar,” Snell said, referring to the group’s work together to land the mining company in downtown Tucson.

Rio Nuevo Chairman Fletcher McCusker called Rodolfo the “Pied Piper” of the fashion industry and hoped his presence in Tucson will lure others.

The Buki Collection is the signature brand of Wow Studios with luxury technical clothing such as thermoregulation, moisture management, dynamic stretch and recovery.

“My vision is to establish Tucson as the next hub of innovative design not just in fashion, but in health/wellness and wearable tech,” Rodolfo said. “I want to see how we can build a new industry in Tucson, attract suppliers and create the next generation of health and wellness products that make lives better. The environment is important to us — we believe in slow fashion with ethical production.”

In a statement, several officials, including the University of Arizona president, the mayor of Tucson and Arizona’s governor expressed their glee at the future arrival of Wow Studios.

The new operation is scheduled to open in January.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

