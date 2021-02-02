The Human Rights Campaign Announces University of Phoenix a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality”

University receives perfect rating for fourth consecutive year on the Corporate Equality Index
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by scoring 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This marks the fourth consecutive year the University has received this designation and a perfect score.
The Equality Index rates workplaces based on their commitment to LGBTQ equality and inclusion. The score reflects the University’s internal commitment to providing equal access in employment, education and opportunity. The annual index from the Human Rights Campaign is regarded as the “gold standard” and benchmarks LGBTQ workplace equality through four sets of criteria.
Non-discrimination polices across business entities
Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families
Supporting an inclusive culture
Corporate Social Responsibility
“We are honored to be recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign for a fourth straight year,” said Cheryl Naumann, Chief Human Resources Officer, University of Phoenix. “Maintaining this designation is a point of pride for us and we are committed to providing a workplace where our employees feel connected, supported and can thrive in their careers.”
University of Phoenix has five Employee Resource Groups that employees actively engage in, including Allies of Pride, which champions diversity, equity and inclusion. In June 2020, the University initiated The Inclusive Café, a virtual place for staff to gather, connect, and build community through biweekly sessions focused on topics designed to discuss diverse perspectives and generate conversation. For more information on diversity initiatives at the University, please visit: https://www.phoenix.edu/about_us/multicultural.html.
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
