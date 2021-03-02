Top IFS North America Partners Unite to Form Astra Canyon Group LLC

Astra, Inc. and Canyon Technologies, Inc. merge to benefit ERP customers worldwide
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Energy--Astra, Inc. and Canyon Technologies, Inc., two leading IFS Gold Services partners, announced that they will be merging effective April 1st, 2021. The combined company, Astra Canyon Group LLC will form one of the largest groups within the global IFS partner ecosystem. Astra Canyon Group will be headquartered in Tucson, AZ with worldwide presence.
“I am extremely excited to be joining forces with Canyon Tech!” said Naren Velu, President & CEO of the newly formed Astra Canyon Group. “We have tremendous synergies in our background, culture, and experience—and share a common vision for the future. Both existing and prospective clients will benefit immensely from this collaboration on their IFS journey.”
The Astra Canyon Group will bring together the strongest talent and expertise to handle the largest and most complex IFS implementations without compromising the quality of service for which both Astra and Canyon Technologies are recognized.
“The merger of Astra and Canyon Technologies is great news for our clients, our partners, and our employees,” said Ajay Gupta, Client Success Officer at the Astra Canyon Group. “The complementary skills and product offerings of Astra and Canyon Tech will create a strong team delivering digital transformation solutions to our IFS clients. Our shared philosophy of offering compelling value will enable us to achieve greater success together.”
For more information click here.
About Astra Canyon Group LLC
Established in 2021 by the merger of two leading IFS partners in North America, the Astra Canyon Group builds on complementary strengths to form the largest, most experienced, and highest quality IFS consulting group in North America.
About Astra, Inc.
A pioneer in IFS consulting, implementation, and support in North America. Astra specializes in enabling companies to leverage their IFS ApplicationsTM investments by providing packaged and custom ERP consulting services and state-of-the-art digital transformation products.
About Canyon Technologies, Inc.
Canyon Technologies has been providing IFS consulting services and support to companies in North America for almost two decades. IFS customers benefit from Canyon’s breadth of IFS Applications knowledge and the ability to deliver the right solutions.
Contacts
Akash Jain
Director, Marketing
+1 (520) 908 - 6481