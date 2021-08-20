Tucson Electric looks to get power from big merchant solar plants

TEP made news for in 2017, when it signed a contract to get power from a 100-megawatt solar project south of Tucson for less than 3 cents per kWh, plus 1.5 cents per kWh for storage — then an industry low.

That project, the Wilmot Energy Center, has been cranking out clean power since May as TEP’s biggest solar resource.

Avoided cost of power

Barrios noted that the avoided cost rate calculated for subsequent large PURPA projects will continue to decline.

That’s because the most costly energy is displaced first, so subsequent projects will displace energy sources that are less costly, resulting in a lower avoided cost, he explained.

A spokesman for Clēnera, which was recently acquired by Israel-based Enlight Renewable Energy, also declined to discuss details of the proposed TEP power purchase agreement but said the company is bullish on Arizona solar.

Clēnera built what is now TEP’s second-largest photovoltaic resource, the 35Mw Avalon I & II solar project in Sahuarita, which went online in phases in 2014 and 2016.

The company also plans two 80Mw projects in Coconino County to serve Arizona Public Service Co.