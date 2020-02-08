Tucson gaining national reputation as mining tech hub

“We all realized we can do this and become the center for mining in the Southwest. When a cluster gains momentum, the sky’s the limit.”

Arizona has about 380 active mines, according to the Arizona Geological Survey at the University of Arizona.

Commodities include metals, such as copper and gold, and gravel, cement, gypsum and salt.

The big metal producers in Southern Arizona are Asarco and Freeport McMoran, and large, proposed mines include Resolution Copper and Rosemont Mine.

“Reasons are plentiful as to why companies offering products and services to support the industry will find success in Tucson and Southern Arizona,” says a report on the industry by Michael Coretz and Jan Knight, of Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC.

“Both new technology startups and established firms planning to expand or relocate will find that opportunities are plentiful,” the report says. “The support system for those mining operations consists not only of global suppliers that are based here (but) trade association and the University of Arizona enrich this system, supporting efforts for area industry growth.”