After a trial run in the Tucson market last year, a luxury camping company has decided to make it a permanent destination.
Under Canvas Inc. leased 1,390 square feet of industrial space for staging and storage at 850 E. Ohio St. from RRL Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
When open for business in August, the company will offer camping options at the Tanque Verde Guest Ranch with tents that are already set up and include plumbing and hot water.
Under Canvas has sites across the country and this is its first venture into the Arizona market.
The new camping site will be located at the base of the Rincon Mountains, walking distance from the guest ranch at 14301 E. Speedway, and guests will have access to the ranch’s amenities such as the pool, spa and cowboys cookouts.
Rates start at $119 a night and reservations are being accepted now for fall rentals.
Visit undercanvas.com/camps/tucson for more information.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Presson Corp. bought 29th Street Business Plaza, a 72,190 square-foot industrial property at 4901-5069 E. 29th St. from Dybvig Pima County LLC for $3 million. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Jonathan Jump, with Jump Ventures Inc., represented the seller.
- Gary and Vicktoria Weessies bought Roger Apartments from Brandon B. Matheson for $950,000. The three, 4-unit buildings are located at 220, 234 and 238 W. Roger Road. Allan Mendelsberg, Logan Nagel and Zach Stone, with Picor, represented the seller, and Laura Grijalva, with Grijalva Realty Corp., represented the buyer.
- The River 5 LLC bought 3,926 square feet of office space in Mesquite Corporate Center, 1640 E. River Road, from the George and Jane Caughman Family Trust for $778,989. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller, and Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
- B&D Install Inc. leased 5,028 square feet at 3655 N. Oracle Road from Olympic View Properties Inc. David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord, and Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.
- 5.11 Tactical Inc. leased 4,847 square feet at 3976 N. Oracle Road from the Edward and Zlaine Machado Family Trust. David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.
- Cranial Technologies leased 3,525 square feet in Tri-Pointe Plaza, 6365-6377 E. Tanque Verde Road, from Interra Sky Tri-Pointe LLC. Ian Stuart and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the landlord, and Lindsey Carlson, of Colliers International, represented the tenant.
- First Citizens Bank and Trust Co. leased 2,450 square feet in La Paloma Corporate Center, 3567 E. Sunrise Drive. David Montijo and Jeff Casper, with CBRE, handled the transaction.
- Just Right Mattress Outlet leased 1,680 square feet on the southwest corner of Speedway and Craycroft Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Andy Seleznov, Melissa Lal and Elaina Elliot. David Dutson, of NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
- I-Hope Medical Transportation Group LLC leased 1,402 square feet at 4400 E. Broadway. Michael Gross of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the landlord.
- Wood You Please LLC, doing business as Board and Brush, leased 1,400 square feet at 7352 N. Oracle Road. David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.