Tucson Real Estate: Seis Kitchen to open third location

Local taqueria Seis Kitchen is planning to open a third location, in Oro Valley.

Owners have leased 3,350 square feet at 9740 N. Oracle Road.

Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Boulder Oro Valley LLC, and Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the tenant.

Started as a food truck in 2012, Seis Kitchen first opened in Mercado San Agustin, 130 S. Avenida del Convento in 2014 and its second location in Joesler Village, 1765 E. River Road, in 2017.

The owners, Erika and Jake Muñoz, recently prepared and delivered meals for front-line workers.

An opening date for the new restaurant has not yet been announced.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Chabad of Tucson Inc. bought 10,815 square feet of office space at 3830 E. Bellevue St. from Our Family Services Inc. for $908,500. Picor’s Thomas J. Nieman, Stephen D. Cohen and Aubrey Finkelstein handled the sale.

Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC leased a 21,535-square-foot seasonal pop-up store at 6230 E. Broadway through early November. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord, K-GAM Broadway Wilmot LLC.

Breathe Easy Automotive LLC leased 8,598 square feet of industrial space at 242 S. Olsen Ave. from Ozam Investments LLC. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled this transaction.

Contact Physical Therapy leased a 3,225-square-foot pad space at 5545 E. Broadway. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord, New York-based East Broadway Tucson Co. LLC.

Pinkerton Collective LLC leased 3,986 square feet of industrial, warehouse/office space at 175 W. Plata St. from Eliason Family Trust. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. leased a 2,168-square-foot former restaurant space at 4022 N. Oracle Road. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord, Target Corp.

Compass Pact 2 LLC, doing business as Riliberto’s, leased a freestanding 1,836-square-foot fast-food building with drive-thru at 1400 N. Stone Ave., at Drachman Street. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord, RR Properties I LLC.

Jenny Craig leased 1,268 square feet in Crossroads Festival, on the northeast corner of Grant and Swan roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.