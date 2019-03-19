The Phoenix location also has a Kickstarter campaign running through Saturday, March 23, to help raise funds for taproom construction at kickstarter.com/projects/766188057/borderlands-brewing-and-public-house

Borderlands 7th anniversary

The original Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave., celebrates seven years in business this weekend with live music and food from Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 24.

Friday: The Blacktop Grill will be serving food from 5 to 10 p.m. Black Cat Bones will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Substance Coffee Diner will offer eats from 4 to 10 p.m. The band Zero Miles to Empty will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. and Rye Heat will play in the evening, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Substance Coffee Diner will serve from noon to 6 p.m. Kevin Pakulis and his band will perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

