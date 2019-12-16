Tucson satellite launch startup Vector files for bankruptcy

Tucson-based Vector Launch Inc., which suspended its development of rockets to launch small satellites in August, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a plan to sell off some assets to aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp. and auction the rest to the highest bidder.

In August, the company announced that it was “pausing” operations and its co-founder and CEO Jim Cantrell was departing after a major change in financing, later attributed to the withdrawal of one of its biggest venture-capital investors.

In its filing, Vector said its board reached an agreement on Nov. 20 under which Lockheed Martin would provide Vector with a secured loan of $500,000 and buy Vector assets related to GalacticSky — essentially an orbiting computer platform of “software defined” satellites that can be adapted to various software applications while aloft.

Lockheed’s purchase of the GalacticSky assets is subject to higher and better offers and bankruptcy financing for Vector of up to $2.5 million.

Last year, Vector sued Lockheed Martin in federal court in California, alleging that the aerospace and defense giant violated multiple Vector patents related to software-defined satellites. Vector voluntarily dropped that suit in July.