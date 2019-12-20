Tucson solar-panel maker Global Solar to lay off 97 workers

Global Solar Energy Inc., a Tucson maker of thin-film photovoltaic panels, will lay off 97 workers as its Chinese parent company is reportedly shutting down most of its operations in the U.S., according to a notice filed with the state.

In a federally required 60-day notice of mass layoffs reported to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Global Solar said it was indefinitely extending what began as a two-week furlough of 97 workers announced in October.

Founded in 1996, Global Solar Energy Inc. makes thin-film copper indium gallium diselenide photovoltaic panels at a plant at 8500 S. Rita Road, adjacent to the UA Tech Park.

Officials of Global Solar and Hanergy did not respond to queries about the layoffs, reported to the state under requirements of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN.

After developing proprietary thin-film photovoltaics for flexible applications such as mobile charging and roofing, Global Solar shut down most of its operations and laid off about 70% of its workforce in 2012, as it sought a buyer for the company.

In 2013, Global Solar was acquired by Beijing-based Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd. as part of a series of acquisitions of makers of thin-film photovoltaics maker in the U.S. and Germany.