Tucson space startup Phantom acquires microsatellite tech firm

Fast-growing Tucson-based startup Phantom Space Corp. has acquired Micro Aerospace Solutions, a Florida-based provider of communications and propulsion systems and electrical design for spacecraft and rockets.

Phantom is developing systems to launch microsatellites into space for research, communications and other applications, with plans to mass-produce launch vehicles, satellites and space propulsion systems in Tucson. The company was co-founded in 2019 by SpaceX veteran Jim Cantrell.

Founded in 2000, Micro Aerospace specializes in microsatellites, thruster design, propulsion systems, attitude control, command and data handling, and computer communications systems for spacecraft and rockets.

The deal is the second acquisition by Phantom, after the company in May acquired Strategic Space Development, or StratSpace, a satellite technology company Cantrell started in 2000.

The company says it has been involved in in the design, development and flight of many International Space Station payloads and has a Space Act collaborative agreement with NASA to use Kennedy Space Center office and lab facilities.