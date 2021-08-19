Tucson space startup Phantom acquires microsatellite tech firm

Fast-growing Tucson-based startup Phantom Space Corp. has acquired Micro Aerospace Solutions, a Florida-based provider of communications and propulsion systems and electrical design for spacecraft and rockets.
Phantom is developing systems to launch microsatellites into space for research, communications and other applications, with plans to mass-produce launch vehicles, satellites and space propulsion systems in Tucson. The company was co-founded in 2019 by SpaceX veteran Jim Cantrell.
Founded in 2000, Micro Aerospace specializes in microsatellites, thruster design, propulsion systems, attitude control, command and data handling, and computer communications systems for spacecraft and rockets.
The deal is the second acquisition by Phantom, after the company in May acquired Strategic Space Development, or StratSpace, a satellite technology company Cantrell started in 2000.
The company says it has been involved in in the design, development and flight of many International Space Station payloads and has a Space Act collaborative agreement with NASA to use Kennedy Space Center office and lab facilities.
Cantrell said the deal furthers Phantom’s plans to “democratize” space by offering bundled satellite and launch products and services at a low cost using components already in the marketplace.
“By acquiring Micro Aerospace Solutions and integrating their technology into our own, we are furthering Phantom's mass manufacturing and distribution of space transportation technology, enabling us to push these discussions and explorations forward even more," Cantrell said.
"This is an exciting time for us to be joining Phantom and helping them make their vision a reality," said Don Platt, founder of Micro Aerospace Solutions, citing the planned maiden flight of Phantom’s Daytona rocket.
Phantom is planning the first orbital launch of its 61-foot-long Daytona rocket by 2023.
