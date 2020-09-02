Tucson Tech: Accelerate partners to offer COVID-19 antibody test

HYPERSONIC weapons

The U.S Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency say they will be ready later this year for the first free-flight tests of two hypersonic weapon concepts developed by Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin after successfully flying mounted prototypes.

The agencies said they recently concluded so-called “captive-carry” testing — in which prototypes are flown on aircraft to test their fit and aerodynamics — of the two variants of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) and are ready to proceed to free-flight testing within the calendar year.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon each tested advanced air vehicle configurations that promise to achieve and sustain efficient hypersonic flight, DARPA said.

Their upcoming flight tests will focus on hydrocarbon scramjet-powered propulsion and thermal management techniques to enable prolonged hypersonic cruise, in addition to affordable system designs and manufacturing approaches, the agency said.

DARPA did not address reports by the industry journal Aviation Week in June that a missile prototype detached from and was destroyed during captive-carry testing aboard a B-52 bomber.