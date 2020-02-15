Tucson Tech: Raytheon deeply involved in next-gen hypersonic weapons

Raytheon also has partnered with Northrop Grumman under a $200 million contract on the HAWC program to develop an air-breathing cruise missile for DARPA and the Air Force.

Another big player in the hypersonic missile development surge are Lockheed Martin, which said it expected $600 million in revenue from hypersonics contracts last year and more than $3 billion over the next two years.

Overall, the Pentagon is seeking $3.2 billion for hypersonics programs in fiscal 2021, and the Air Force, Navy and Army are seeking a total of more than $7 billion over the five-year Future Years Defense Program, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Skeptics and hurdles

Not everyone is sure the new hypersonic arms race is wise, or worth it.

Some members of Congress and arms-control advocates contend that the threat of hypersonic missiles are overhyped and warn against a reflexive response to testing by China and Russia.

The Union of Concerned Scientists cite major technical challenges — including sustaining hypersonic speeds over long distances — that will cost billions of dollars to overcome, with money that may be better spent on other defensive measures.