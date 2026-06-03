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An Arizona trooper was "partially hanging" from an SUV during a traffic stop last month east of Tucson when he shot and killed the driver, the department says.

Berkleigh Jade Bond, 39, was driving 95 miles per hour, 20 miles over the speed limit, when the unidentified trooper stopped her near Benson, the state DPS said in a news release Tuesday that provides more details about the May 25 shooting about 45 miles east of Tucson near Benson.

Bond was driving a Cadillac SUV with a fake license plate when she was pulled over, and gave the trooper a fake ID, the release said.

When the trooper tried to arrest Bond for those alleged violations as well as felony warrants she resisted, then ran to her car as the trooper tried to Tase her, the release said.

With the trooper partially hanging out of her car, Bond shifted into drive and began accelerating. The trooper then shot Bond, the release said.

Bond died at the scene.

While the release did not identify the trooper, it said he has 28 years of law enforcement experience. He was taken to a local hospital and has since been released, DPS said.