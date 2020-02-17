UA to break ground on first tech-focused building at south-side tech park

Campus Research Corp., a private entity created to manage UA properties, has entered into a development agreement and ground lease with Boyer, which will own and pay taxes on the building.

The UA said the new building will form a central hub for innovation and commercialization, and it will be named “Refinery” because of its “proximity to the talent and bright minds that can be mined from the University of Arizona.”

Refinery will be the first building of the UA Tech Park at The Bridges, a 65-acre precinct within the larger 350-acre mixed-use development. Long-term plans include four to five office and lab buildings for public, private and academic users.

Infrastructure work on what was then known as the UA Bio Park at The Bridges began in 2009, and a retail development, The Marketplace at The Bridges, was built out starting in 2012 with a Walmart Supercenter, a movie theater and restaurants.

But the UA’s plans for a biotech business park never materialized and the university dropped the biotech focus for a wider technology approach in 2014.

The UA later proposed a $40 million first-phase technology office building to anchor a “technology precinct” at The Bridges, with Pima County on board to fund half of the building’s construction cost through a bond measure.