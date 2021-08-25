VensureHR forms Partnership with Papaya Global

“As an international solution for business owners looking for an employer of record relationship or to simply expand with a global payroll option, Papaya Global gives us the resources we need to make that happen,” commented Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer, VensureHR. “Regardless of the size of your business if your goal is to take your products and services to an international customer base, there’s no stopping you now. With VensureHR at your side, and with the support of Papaya Global, your opportunities are truly endless.”