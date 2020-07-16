County attorney candidate has been reprimanded four times as local prosecutor

In response, Diebolt said: “I understand it is important to get approval. I felt I was making the right decision. To me it wasn’t an egregious error.”

And in a 2009 investigation, it was discovered that Diebolt was using his “office e-mail account to receive, intentionally view during work hours, and retain in your in-box materials of pornographic and X-rated nature, as well as transmit email of a discriminatory nature,” states a document.

The images entitled “Motivational Posters” were sent from Diebolt’s office computer to a former employee, according to the document. It also says that on about 20 other occasions within 60 days in 2009 Diebolt viewed during work hours emails and attachments containing pornographic photographs and videos, some graphically depicting sex acts, that were sent by two men.

The letter of counseling, which was issued May 18, 2009, said Diebolt was required to follow rules of the county attorney’s office and Pima County policies. He was to stop from sending and receiving inappropriate emails, and his office email account was to be monitored regularly to make sure he was following the rules. Also emails from the senders of the pornographic materials were blocked.