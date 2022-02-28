 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donate to Caring Ministries and other groups and qualify for an Arizona tax credit

Caring Ministries

820 W. Calle Sur, Tucson AZ 85705

Wearecaring.org

520-882-2642

Caring Ministries has served families in Tucson and the surrounding area for 40+ years. Alongside their network of partners, they provide food, clothing and other resources while sharing the love of Christ. It’s their vision that everyone in Southern Arizona has the opportunity to be loved and live healthy lives.

Arizona Baptist Children’s Services & Family Ministries

1779 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson AZ 85712

www.abcs.org

800-678-0648

Arizona Baptist Children’s Services & Family Ministries’ mission is to provide hope and care to hurting children and families through Christ-centered ministries. They focus on providing practical help to meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs. ABCS serves the full spectrum of Arizona families, from unborn babies to senior adults.

Angel Heart Pajama Project

1505 W. St. Marys Road, PO Box 229, Tucson, AZ 85745

520-870-2829

www.angelheartpajamaproject.org

Since 2013, Angel Heart has provided close to 35,000 foster and homeless children (about 70% of the seating capacity of the University of Arizona’s stadium) living in Southern Arizona with a new pair pajamas and new books to call their very own. Angel Heart believes children have a right to wear new pajamas, own a new book, feel loved, and have a goodnight’s sleep. Tax Credit (code: 20910).

The Star want to help nonprofits help our community

We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”

The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Online producer

