Donate to Caring Ministries and other groups and qualify for an Arizona tax credit

520-870-2829

Since 2013, Angel Heart has provided close to 35,000 foster and homeless children (about 70% of the seating capacity of the University of Arizona’s stadium) living in Southern Arizona with a new pair pajamas and new books to call their very own. Angel Heart believes children have a right to wear new pajamas, own a new book, feel loved, and have a goodnight’s sleep. Tax Credit (code: 20910).

The Star want to help nonprofits help our community

We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”

The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.