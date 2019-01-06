ADOPTED: Paolo and Ivy were adopted from Pawsitively Cats. Bones, Watson, Always, Penelope, Doobie, Palto, Kipurr, Sunny D and Coffee were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BLUE
ID No.: A625388.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Blue is a big strong guy, but what he lacks in daintiness he makes up in heart. He’s a happy guy who loves toys and treats and will likely be a great couch potato.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
CHAUNCEY
ID No.: A638742.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Chauncey is quite the charmer. He’s a sweet boy, a good walker, enjoys soaking up the sun and stretching across the grass. He’s also always ready to give kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
RADAR
ID No.: A646701.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Radar is a compact little guy who knows sit, shake, down, and take it/leave it. His signature move is his army crawl and he likes to cuddle and burrow under your legs. This little hidden gem is learning to hang out with other dogs in play groups and is super-sweet and affectionate with people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
WEEBLE
ID No.: A645208.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Weeble is a sweet, well-behaved handsome male. He loves toys, yummy treats and exploring the great outdoors.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
SAMMIE — DSH
ID No.: A652305.
Age: 18 years.
Story: Sammie is looking for a home to relax in, one that has yummy treats, a window to look out of, a couple toys to play with, and a comfy bed.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GINGER
ID No.: 818895.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Ginger loves to listen to people talk and will purr and chirp to show them how happy it makes her. She needs a loving family with older kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
WREN
ID No.: 866894.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Wren is a fun-loving female who loves treats. She already knows sit and stay.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
DUKE
Age: 7 years.
Story: Duke was turned in to the shelter along with his partner, Bo, after their owner died. He is spry enough to jump over a 3-foot baby gate, but not a 5 foot wall (SoAZBR requires a 5-foot wall or fence). His foster mom says Duke is a sweet male who loves to be loved. He gets along well with other dogs and always has a wagging tail. To apply for Duke, please send an email to adoption@soazbeaglerescue.com and we will email you an application.
Fee: $175.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
GINK — DSH BLACK
Age: 9 months.
Story: Gink loves to have her belly rubbed and will flop over so you can reach all the best angles. She loves feather wands and laser lights. She can be shy when first meeting people, but that’s understandable, considering her background. She appeared to have been shot when she was found abandoned and left to die. All healthy and happy now and ready to live the good life.
Fee: $110 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats 289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: PetSmart at Grant and Swan. Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment.
CASSIE — DSH BLACK
Age: 6 months.
Story: Cassie was found hiding in the bushes all alone and starving. With the love and attention of her foster mama, she’s blossomed into a beautiful young lady with a fondness for snuggles.
Fee: $110 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats 289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: PetSmart at Grant and Swan. Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment.
PERIWINKLE — TABBY and PANDA — TUXEDO
Age: 5 and 4 years.
Story: Periwinkle and Panda are a bonded pair. Periwinkle (Wink) likes other kitties and they are very important to her happiness. Once Wink sees her Panda getting attention and love, then she wants some, too. Wink is shy around new people and places, Panda is her security blanket and confidence builder. Panda thrives on companionship, and her stress level drops to zero with a trusted companion like Wink. Panda had several seizures in 2017 due, we think, to being moved about in foster care. Together they provide both security and companionship to each other. For the good of both cats, they need to be kept together. The ideal home will be with an adult or two, in a quiet home that most importantly, will have enough patience to allow both of them to gain the feeling of security that they both will need. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $35 for the pair. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024 www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ZARA — GREYHOUND
Age: 6½ years.
Story: Zara is a sweet and quiet girl who ran in over 100 races in Alabama and then went on to raise puppies in Kansas. She is ready to enjoy
the good life of retirement. Zara is a bit shy and would prefer to have another four-legged companion to hang out with so she can learn all about what home life is really like.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
TRIPP —HOUND MIX
Age: 2 years.
Story: Tripp is a sweet, affectionate guy who loves human companionship and will be a wonderful buddy. He is strong on a leash, and a good walker.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
YODA — FLAME POINT SIAMESE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Yoda and his four housemates lost their home and the new landlord said they were over their pet limit. Now he is looking for a companion who will enjoy giving him lots of head and body rubs.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.