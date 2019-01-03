CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Tucson Jazz Festival: Joey Alexander and the Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Jazz Pianist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Special EXF with Regina Carter and Eric Marienthal and Groover Quartet — Fox Tucson Theatre. Contemporary jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Tucson Jazz Festival : The Music of Nelson Riddle — Fox Tucson Theatre. Music director Jeffrey Haskell conducts the Tucson Jazz Collective, with the Tucson Jazz Festival Orchestra and vocalists. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Kathleen Grace with Larry Goldings — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Jazz and blues. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $35-$45. 428-4853.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble with special guest Terell Stafford — Crowder Hall University of Arizona, 1017 N. Olive Road. Jazz trumpeter. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15. $34-$45. 428-4853.
Magos Herrera Quartet All-Women Double Bill with Jane Bunnett and Maqueque — Fox Tucson Theater. Latin American jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Juli Wood Trio — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jazz. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 207-2429.
Asleep at the Wheel — Fox Tucson Theater. Ameripolitan. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $29-$49. 428-4853.
True Concord goes Latin — St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. Experience the rich history of Latin American choral music, sampling works from the Renaissance to today, from culture to culture. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $25. 401-2651.
Trombone Shorty — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Ave. Jazz. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 18. $30-$65. 428-4853.
Popular, rock, country
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Jackie Evancho — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $34-$84. 547-3040.
Whose Blues — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 207-2429.
Paul Thorn Band — 191 E. Toole Ave. Bluesy, rocking and thoroughly Southern American. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $28-$32. 440-4455.
Outlaw Country — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Salutes country legends like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12. $30. 529-1000.
Bye, Bye Love: The Music of the Everly Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Salute to Everly Brothers and timeless harmonies of rock and roll duos. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. $25. 529-1000.
The Temptations and The Four Tops — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Motown sounds of the 60s greats: the Miracles, Marveletts, Supremes and more. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $80. 621-3341.
I've Been Everywhere - The Johnny Cash Roadshow Experience — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14. $25. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands and artists including Paul Green & The Midnight Blues and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15. $12.50. 529-1000.
An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth and the Tucson Symphony — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Joins the Tucson Symphony for an evening of music from her Broadway and TV hits. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $56-$200. 882-8585.
Last Call Girls — Monterey Court. Honkytonk to roadhouse. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 207-2429.