Couple who found love in 'Carmen' is back for Arizona Opera run

The couple will be on stage together for the opening night performance on Saturday, Feb. 5, in what promises to be an exciting and emotional experience for the audience against a backdrop of some of the most beautiful music in the genre.

“Carmen” is the story of the fiercely independent seductress who rebuffs her lover Don José to her own peril.

“Carmen is the ultimate strong, independent woman. She’s a high spirit and a very strong, demanding woman. She is owned by herself and she reports to nobody and she makes her own decisions,” Lahyani said of her character. “She doesn’t care what people think of her. She is very authentic to herself. She doesn’t lead her life by society’s rules. She is very inspiring, but I also think that besides all her strong characteristics, she also is really fun. And I think she is super charismatic and super honest.”

“I love my character. He’s straight but honest,” Antipenko said of Don José.

And Don José’s got a little bit of a temper.

In “Carmen,” Don José ends up — spoiler alert! — killing the love of the life when she rejects him, telling him to go home to mama and the woman everyone expects him to marry.