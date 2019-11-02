More information

What: "Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure"

Who: Written by Clark Norton and published by Reedy Press

Where: The book is available in most Tucson-area bookstores and online

Meet the author: Norton will sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Barnes & Noble, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.