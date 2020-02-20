Gator proves to be a popular dish at this annual Tucson Mardi Gras celebration

You can skip the ketchup, cocktail sauce and all other manner of condiments when eating your plate of alligator at The Parish next Tuesday.

“It doesn’t need any kind of sauce,” said restaurant co-owner Steve Dunn. “All the flavor is in the meat. We are able to serve it just like it is.”

The restaurant is flying in five full alligators, weighing about 25-30 pounds each, from Louisiana for this year’s Mardi Gras celebration, running from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Dunn said.

Chef Travis Peters brines the gators before smoking and roasting them.

Dunn said they usually run out about three-quarters of the way through the event.

“A lot of people try for the novelty of it,” he said. “But the taste wins them over.”

Gator meat has been on the menu at The Parish’s Mardi Gras party for the last several years, but the restaurant has been building a dedicated Fat Tuesday following since starting the tradition nine years ago.

More than 1,000 people showed up over the course of the day last year, Dunn said, some standing in line for more than an hour just to get in the doors.

“It is easily our busiest day of the year,” Dunn said.