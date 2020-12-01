High school art teacher makes Tucson-inspired baby gear

By day, Ruth Latona is a high school art teacher.

On the side, she crafts baby bibs and bandanas, and sometimes teething rings and pacifier clips, under the name Tiny and Toothless — a brand she started in 2015. Many of the bibs and bandanas are made with cactus-themed fabrics.

Latona sews all the the bibs and bandanas herself, a skill she learned in a middle school home economics class. She sometimes draws and paints, too.

“It didn’t start out as wanting to be a business,” Latona says. “I was making things for my friends who were having babies, and I had some extra stuff, so I got in contact with one business, and they started carrying it. And I was like, ‘That was easy enough.’”

Latona grew up in both Alaska and Arizona, receiving her undergraduate degree in Alaska and her masters in Oregon. She settled in Tucson after finding a teaching job.

Latona says she became inspired to teach after being surrounded by teachers in her family and having positive experiences with her own teachers in school.