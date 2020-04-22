Make shrimp and grits for supper, with a desert twist

A while back, I scored a couple of pounds of hefty shrimp from Rocky Point. I stashed those babies in the freezer for a rainy day and by golly, that rainy day came last week.
We didn’t eat much shrimp when I was growing up, and what we did eat was usually the breaded frozen stuff meant to drop in the deep-fryer at a restaurant. My mom didn’t really approve of fried food, so this was a rare treat. I still share her wariness about fried food, but shrimp is firmly associated with luxury in my subconscious.
It wasn’t until I lived in the Deep South – Mississippi and Alabama, specifically – that I could indulge myself in as much shrimp as I wanted to eat. It was then that I learned about shrimp and grits from my friends Jim and Linda, who owned a small restaurant.
It was, I assure you, love at first bite.
So last week, when being shut in was starting to get me down, I decided to pull out some of that Rocky Point shrimp to make shrimp and grits.
One thing led to another in the kitchen, as it so often does with me. By the time I finished preparing supper, my shrimp and grits had taken on a decidedly Arizonan flavor.
I had on hand some of Ramona Farms’ marvelous stone-ground red corn grits, so that was a terrific start.
Stone-ground grits can take a long time to cook, if you don’t know the trick of giving them a soak in boiling water before you begin to cook them.
But even without soaking, stone-ground grits are superior in my mind because they retain so much flavor and all their nutrients. Stone milling is a cooler process than steel milling and doesn’t cook out the delicate and heat-sensitive micronutrients.
For the shrimp part of the dish, I rummaged through my pantry and found I had none of the ingredients for the classic Southern version of the dish – no tasso ham, no andouille, no bell peppers, no heavy cream. I did, however, have the usual Sonoran suspects on hand: roasted chiles, cumin, chili powder and so on.
You could make this dish even more luxurious by stirring some cheese into the grits – most of the time in the Deep South, the shrimp was served over grits with a lot of cheddar cheese stirred in – but I didn’t need the extra calories, so I just skipped the cheese. I didn’t miss it one bit.
I don’t think Jim and Linda would recognize my supper as a sister to their good dish. But in this time, in this place, my shrimp and grits tasted of luxury and good self-care. By the time I finished eating, I was no longer feeling shut-in. I was feeling strong and happy that I’m safe at home.
What a difference a good meal can make to our psyches.
Southwestern-style shrimp and grits
Makes 4 servings
Soaking the grits helps them cook more quickly, so don’t skip that first step. Polenta can always substitute for grits — and vice-versa — so if you have polenta on hand, use that instead.
Choose stone-ground grits when you can because all the nutrients of the corn are retained in milling. Don’t use instant grits for this recipe, please.
Ingredients
For the grits:
4 cups water
1 ½ cups stoneground or regular corn grits
½ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
For the shrimp:
3 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 to 3 roasted chiles (poblano, jalapeno, serrano), skinned and diced
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes in juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pound peeled raw shrimp (thaw first if frozen)
1 lemon
Chopped cilantro or sliced green onions for garnish, optional
Preparation
Combine the water, grits, and salt in a large saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Immediately turn off the heat, cover and set aside for 10 minutes.
Return the grits to medium-high heat and cook uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes. Stir the grits occasionally, scraping the bottom to prevent clumping or burning.
While the grits cook, prepare the shrimp. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the butter. When the butter is foamy, add the onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, chiles and tomatoes. Cook the mixture, stirring occasionally, until the grits are finished. It will have thickened slightly. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
The grits are done when all the water is absorbed, and the grits are al dente (tender with a toothsome bite). Remove from the heat. Add the butter and stir until melted and combined. Set aside.
Add the shrimp to the tomato mixture and cook just until the shrimp turns pink, about five minutes.
To serve, divide the grits between four bowls. Top each bowl with the shrimp mixture and pan sauce, squeeze lemon juice over each bowl and garnish with chopped cilantro or sliced green onion or both. Serve immediately.
Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby.” Follow her blog as she writes her third book, “The Feast of the Dove,” at thefeastofthedove.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!