Meet your makers: Tucsonan blends love for history, art to make intricate designs

The wood is then washed, treated, cut, sanded and coated with a polyurethane finish to help preserve it. It’s then mounted to a backboard and Watkins draws out his design.

Watkins doesn’t carve the wood, but instead builds on it by layering different materials to create his design. For example, mountains are made with a wire mesh, then covered in a plaster cloth.

A stucco and acrylic paint mix is then coated on top. Each layer has to sit in the sun to dry completely before Watkins can start the next layer.

When all is said and done, he gives the piece some color with acrylic and oil paints.

“My original concept was to create a majestic look that is very heavy looking but based on the materials I use, it’s lightweight,” Watkins says.

“When you see my artwork, it’s very difficult online because there’s a lot of dimension and texturing to it,” he says. “When people see it in person, they get a mesmerizing feeling towards it and it talks to them.”

Watkins has been interested in art since he was a “youngster.”

Although he had a 27-year-long career in hospitality, art was always his stress reliever.