Pandemic steers Tucson toward drive-in movie boom

He said the company has already discussed the possibility of putting on a live opera event with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.

“We want to expand our focus,” Bojorquez said. “It’s really up to Tucson. We’d like to let the community guide us on the direction they want us to take.”

Cactus Drive-In’s history goes beyond the pandemic.

It originally started as a nonprofit pop-up spearheaded by local artist Charles Spillar shortly after the De Anza closed.

The ultimate goal was to use the money made from the pop-up to fund the construction of another permanent drive-in.

Espe, 26, purchased the concept in 2015 and has struggled a bit over the years to keep it viable.

In 2019, he stopped showing movies to restructure the business and was ready to relaunch with a new 40-by-22-foot screen earlier this year when the coronavirus arrived.

Plans were put on hold until Espe started reading articles online saying that drive-ins across the country were seeing record crowds because of the pandemic.

“They were one of the few safe ways to enjoy entertainment outside of the house,” he said.