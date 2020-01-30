The List for Jan. 30-Feb. 7

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
GEC’s Stand-Up Comedy Showcase — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Joel Martin will host. Performers include: Stephanie Lyonga, Jarrod Martin, Rich Gary, Rebecca Tingley and Jack Fletcher. 21 and up. 9-11 p.m. Jan. 30. Free. 606-0920.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Last Friday, Last Laugh: Clean Comedy Edition — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. All ages. 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 247-0988.
Keep Tucson Sketchy — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Keep Tucson Sketchy is representing the Tucson Comedy Crawl with a collection of their best live and video sketches from the first season, guaranteed to make you laugh and cry. With special guest Bridgitte Thum from KXCI. 6-8 and 9-11 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 882-0204.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present an improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
New York Festival of Song Killer B’s — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Multiple vocalists, pianist Steven Blier, and a program of art songs by American composers whose names begin with B. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $30. 577-3769.
Take3 Trio Musical Performance — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Refinement of a rigorous classical background infused with rock-star charisma. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31. $40. 398-2371.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Tubalicious — Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, Green Valley. Mei-Ann Chen, Conductor and David Morgan, Tuba. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $46. 625-0288.
UA Composers Showcase — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Student and guest performers. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 621-1655.
Recital Choir — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 6. Free. 621-1655.
Dana Robinson, organ — St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Music of Bach, Buxtehude, Mozart, Haydn, and others on the Fritts organ. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $15. 296-0791.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Genie Walker — jazz vocalist — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Walker will be accompanied by guitarist Michael Friedman. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 900-7166.
Kinda Cool Quintet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile, Overland Park. Jazz. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 207-2429.
“On Walls” – Edward Goodman, saxophone — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Free. 621-1655.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Fraser on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $24. 981-1475.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRy
The Joe Stoddard Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Music, comedy and satirical impersonations. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30. $16. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and traditional. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Black Violin — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. Violist Wil B. Kev Marcus combine their classical training and hip-hop influences. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 30. $24. 621-3341.
The Duttons — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Country, bluegrass, classical and pop. 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31. $29.44. 1-888-388-8661.
Music For The Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. George Howard Motown and Soul Review. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $13.50. 529-1000.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court. Jam band style of funk, groove, and soulful rock. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31. $5. 207-2429.
Class of ‘70! A Lonely Street Production — The Gaslight Music Hall. Journey back to hits from the 1970s. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1. $31. 529-1000.
Wood and Wire with Ryanhood — El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. To Benefit 35th Annual Tucson Folk Festival. 6:30-11 p.m. Feb. 1. $15. 762-3264.
Kevin Pakulis Band — Monterey Court. Americana rocker. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $5. 207-2429.
Femmes of Rock — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Led by rock violinist and arranger, Nina DiGregorio. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $24.50-$44.50. 547-3040.
The Manhattan Dolls present “Sentimental Journey” — Gaslight Music Hall. Music of the 30s and 40s. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 2. $26. 529-1000.
Class of ‘70! A Lonely Street Production — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. This annual salute to the top songs from 50 years ago. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. $23.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — Gaslight Music Hall. Old Pueblo Bluegrass and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass bands. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4. $13.50. 529-1000.
Rex Allen Jr. — The Gaslight Music Hall. Country. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6. $21. 529-1000.
First Friday Music: Rusty Ford — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Acoustic folk, country, pop and jazz. 1-2 p.m. Feb 7. Free. 594-5295.
Play That Funk Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Ages 16 and up. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7. $13.50. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1. Free. 296-0456.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1. $20 per 15 minute reading, tax deductible donation. 461-2910.
KIDS STUFF
Lego Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids are invited to attend the Lego Club with Legos of all sizes. Some of the Lego creations will be on display in glass cases for all to see. 10:30 a.m.noon. Feb 1. Free. 594-5275.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken Cordon Bleu, salad, veggies, homemade desserts, beverage included. Proceeds benefit scouting activities. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1. $9. 762-5652.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 3308 E. Grant Road. Students will engage in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign with a Game Master. They will learn strategy and theatrical role playing as they traverse a unique fantasy world. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Feb 2. $120. 401-4833.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more. We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. We meet every week and learn to code together! You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8-18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Feb. 5. Free. 534-5420.
Family First Fridays — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Crafts for kids, food for a small donation. Proceeds from food sales benefit the 109 Junior Girls. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7. $3. 762-5852.
NIGHTLIFE
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Say it anyway you want on pottery. A perfect, personalized gift for a Valentine. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 31. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Latin Band with free dance class — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Jan. 31. $7. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 775-2337.
OPERA
La Bohème — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. When Mimì enters the poet Rodolfo’s apartment in search of a flame to light her candle, the pair ignite a romance that burns brilliantly through the ages. 7:30- 10 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 2. $25-$120. 293-4336.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 6. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 31. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 100 yard walk and discover the variety of cacti in the desert. 9:15-11 a.m. Jan. 30. 733-5158.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, TUCSON. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 31. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Tracks on the Trail — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, TUCSON. Ever wonder who left that track? Come learn some basic tracking skills and how to identify common animal tracks found in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 733-5153.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Join a naturalist as we explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. Hike a 1/2 mile. 2:15-3:45 p.m. Jan. 30. 733-5158.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn to identify most common hazards in the desert, survival strategies of native plants and animals and learn practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 31. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Jan. 31. 733-5158.
Naturalist Table — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on the visitor center patio to explore a variety of natural history topics. Wheelchair accessible. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 31. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 31. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 and 8. $5. 724-5375. .
Hike Brown Mountain Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Brown Mountain Trailhead, 8451 W. McCain Loop Road. Enjoy the scenic and rugged beauty of the Tucson Mountains on this 2-mile guided hike with a Pima County naturalist. Ages 12 and up. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr.. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch to secure your space on the tour. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 1, 4, 8. $5. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Feb. 4. 49-8700.
Cascabel Trail Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, 3858 W. Irvington Road. One and half mile guided hike with a naturalist on level trails. Ages 12 and up. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 4. $5. 724-5375.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 5. 749-8700. s
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. This docent-led walking tour covers the 2 ½ mile Turquoise Trail through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb 5. 622-0594.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $4. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Dance lesson at 6:40 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 762-6707.
Belly Dance Foundational Movements — Movement Culture, 435 E. 9th St. You are invited to join the bellydance community at Movement Culture. Important basics such as posture, muscle identification, and cultural concepts will be explored. Drop-ins are welcome. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 2. $15. 272-1299.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 4. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Shakespeare’s Macbeth, a Scottish Tragedy — Ironwood Ridge High School Auditorium, 2475 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley. Student performance. Subject matter my not be appropriate for small children. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1. $10. 407-4244.
“‘Master Harold’ ... and the Boys” — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The play recounts the long, rainy afternoon that Hally (“Master Harold”) spends with Sam and Willie, two middle-aged African servants of his parents’ household who have cared for seventeen-year-old Hally his whole life. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 5-8; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 8. $25. 622-2823.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 6, 7; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 2. Through Feb. 15. $20. 327-4242.
Keep Tucson Sketchy — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Keep Tucson Sketchy is representing the Tucson Comedy Crawl with a collection of their best live and video sketches from the first season, guaranteed to make you laugh and cry. With special guest Bridgitte Thum from KXCI. 6-8 and 9-11 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 882-0204.
Mona Lisa on the Loose — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The Mona Lisa has hung on the walls of an art museum for over 100 years. But what visitors don’t know is that when the lights go out, the paintings come to life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Through March 8. $10. 327-4242.
Little One-Inch — Red Herring Puppets at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Japanese folktale about an aged couple whose prayers are answered when find a tiny baby. The show features stunningly crafted marionettes, detailed scenery, and hand-painted scrolling backdrops. Ages 3-12. 2-3 p.m. Jan. Feb. 2 and 9. $8. 635-6535.
Murder at Margarita Bay — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley. Dinner and a show. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. $39.95. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
“DeGrazia’s Circus” — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Selection of paintings inspired by his childhood memories of circus horses and clowns. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 31. 299-9191.
“DeGrazia’s Saguaro Harvest” — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum,. Selection of saguaro drawings, paintings and jewelry that spans 25 years of his career. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 31. 299-9191.
Paint Me a Story — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Read a story aloud and then paint a project relating to the story. Ages 2-6 accompanied by an adult. Children of all ages are welcome to attend. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 1. $20. 790-1100.
Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery: Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca — Pima Community College Center for the Arts — Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Contemporary photography, printmaking and paintings by eight artists from Oaxaca, Mexico. Artists featured: Eddie Martinez, Cecilia Salcedo, Marcela Toboada, Enrique Flores, Raúl Soruco, Manuel Bernal, Emiliano López and Celilio Sánchez. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit showing Feb. 3-March 13. Closed Feb. 20, 21. 206-6986.
SAWG Annual Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway Blvd., #240. Annual show. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit showing Feb. 4-March 1. 299-7294.
Tubac Festival of the Arts — Village of Tubac, One Burruel St., Tubac. Southern Arizona’s longest running art festival, the Tubac Festival of the Arts is a 61-year tradition that draws tens of thousands of visitors each season. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb 5-9. 398-2704.
Gem Show Trunk Show — Mercado San Agustin (Cabinet Room), 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Come join us in the Cabinet Room at the Mercado San Agustin for an elevated and cozy shopping experience you won’t want to miss. 6-9:00 p.m. Feb. 7. 461-1107.