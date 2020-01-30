The List for Jan. 30-Feb. 7

Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.

Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 31. 733-5153.

Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 100 yard walk and discover the variety of cacti in the desert. 9:15-11 a.m. Jan. 30. 733-5158.