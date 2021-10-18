Cyclovia returns to Tucson with ‘remix’

After calling off last year’s annual block party, Cyclovia has returned to Tucson with a new twist.

With the pandemic continuing to impact daily life, the annual community event that repurposes city streets for the public to engage in physical activity for a day, has launched Cyclovia Remix, a new six-month event featuring a variety of outdoor, cultural activities — including group rides, pop-up events and a different bike-riding route each month — beginning this October through March.

“Remix feels like the perfect hybrid approach to bring together the key ingredients of Cyclovia Tucson so we don’t have to wait any longer to enjoy it, pandemic or not,” said Emily Yetman, the executive director of Living Streets Alliance, the nonprofit in charge of the annual event.

The Cyclovia event took off back in 2010 with the intent to bring the community together by repurposing public streets and open them for biking, walking and getting to know the local neighborhoods. Last year, the event was canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The first stop in the Cyclovia Remix is the South 12th Avenue route, which invites participants to connect with businesses on Tucson’s south side starting at 39th Street and down past Drexel Road.