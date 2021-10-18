 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cyclovia returns to Tucson with ‘remix’
alert top story

Cyclovia returns to Tucson with ‘remix’

Owen Mugmon, 2, sports a cool pair of shades while riding along North Fourth Avenue with his father, Matthew as they take part in Cyclovia in 2015. Living Streets Alliance is excited to debut an all new way to experience the joys and adventure of Cyclovia with the launch of Cyclovia Remix. Now through March, Tucsonans can explore six routes over six months, spanning 20 Tucson neighborhoods and multiple business districts.

 A.E. Araiza,

Arizona Daily Star

After calling off last year’s annual block party, Cyclovia has returned to Tucson with a new twist.

With the pandemic continuing to impact daily life, the annual community event that repurposes city streets for the public to engage in physical activity for a day, has launched Cyclovia Remix, a new six-month event featuring a variety of outdoor, cultural activities — including group rides, pop-up events and a different bike-riding route each month — beginning this October through March.

“Remix feels like the perfect hybrid approach to bring together the key ingredients of Cyclovia Tucson so we don’t have to wait any longer to enjoy it, pandemic or not,” said Emily Yetman, the executive director of Living Streets Alliance, the nonprofit in charge of the annual event.

The Cyclovia event took off back in 2010 with the intent to bring the community together by repurposing public streets and open them for biking, walking and getting to know the local neighborhoods. Last year, the event was canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The first stop in the Cyclovia Remix is the South 12th Avenue route, which invites participants to connect with businesses on Tucson’s south side starting at 39th Street and down past Drexel Road.

“I feel that it is important to highlight local businesses on the south side because we are competing against large corporate businesses that offer competitive prices and wages yet they do not understand and give back to our community the way we do,” says Mateo Otero, owner of Rollie’s Mexican Patio.

This month’s activities include group bike rides on Oct. 23, 29 and 30, as well as DIY ofrenda kits for Dia De Los Muertos on Oct. 23 . There will also be a fiesta and free bike repairs at Mission Manor Park on Oct. 24.

Throughout the following months, participants can expect routes that go through Fourth Avenue, midtown, the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Himmel Park and the University of Arizona. The regular Cyclovia Tucson event will take place on April 3 with a downtown through South Tucson route.

For more information about the months-long event or to learn more about the October activities, visit cycloviatucson.org.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kristen Stewart was initially reluctant to do dance scenes in Spencer

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News