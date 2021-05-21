A love letter to a Tucson Thai restaurant

Not every note is a love note. Some are grocery lists. Some are to-do lists for oneself or for another. Some just let you know the dishes are clean.

I love the love notes. “I packed you an extra cookie;” “Fed the dogs, see you later for wine;” “You are my heart, you are my liver.”

For sure, love notes seem unequaled, but there are also notes of promise.

“Do you like me? (Please check yes or no).”

I went to Tuk Tuk Thai upon the recommendation of some good friends. I sat outside waiting for my lunch date while sipping on my bottomless Thai iced tea and settled down to take in my surroundings. My first reaction to the music was that it was a weird choice for a Thai restaurant to be playing. When I really caught what I was listening to I settled in a bit more, and tuned into the Smiths song “Sheila Take A Bow.” The end of the chorus hook “Come out and find the one that you love and who loves you” is most assuredly a ’90s new wave note of promise.