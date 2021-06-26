All-day happy hour on a Monday? We're there!

For the most part, Mondays are not good days.

You come off a barely-do-anything weekend and you're greeted with all the loose ends you didn't tie up the previous Friday on top of the sheer dread of slogging through another 9-to-5 workweek.

The folks at North Italia in La Encantada feel us and they want to help.

On Mondays through Sept. 6, the restaurant at 2995 E. Skyline Drive will host all-day happy hour.

All. Day. Happy. Hour.

Just the sound of it makes us giggle like kindergartners told they can have an extra 15 minutes recess!

North happy hour specials include $5 wine and beer, and a half-dozen snacks including $7 bruschetta, $10 individual pizza and a chef's board with meat and cheese for $13.