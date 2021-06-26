All-day happy hour on a Monday? We're there!

For the most part, Mondays are not good days.
You come off a barely-do-anything weekend and you're greeted with all the loose ends you didn't tie up the previous Friday on top of the sheer dread of slogging through another 9-to-5 workweek.
The folks at North Italia in La Encantada feel us and they want to help.
On Mondays through Sept. 6, the restaurant at 2995 E. Skyline Drive will host all-day happy hour.
All. Day. Happy. Hour.
Just the sound of it makes us giggle like kindergartners told they can have an extra 15 minutes recess!
North happy hour specials include $5 wine and beer, and a half-dozen snacks including $7 bruschetta, $10 individual pizza and a chef's board with meat and cheese for $13.
To make the all-day Monday happy hour even happier, North rolled out a new cocktail — the Fig-Et About It, made with Italian Bottega Bacur gin and Nonino L'apertivo, mixed with golden fig reduction, fresh lemon and sparkling Prosecco.
This is a drink made for summertime — and Mondays.
Fig-Et About It is one of a dozen new happy hour cocktails that North Italia is introducing across its more than two dozen locations nationwide. Each will have its own distinctive new drink, according to North officials.
North, launched by former Tucson restauranteur Sam Fox in 2003, is now part of the Cheesecake Factory chain of restaurants.
