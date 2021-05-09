Finally, let the vino flow! Willcox Wine fest is back on this weekend

The Willcox Wine Festival returns this weekend as a shadow of itself, with five fewer wineries and a much smaller festival footprint that organizers said is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The festival also will have timed admissions and a limited number of general admission tickets, said festival manager Mike Pigford.

"We are not going to pack the park like it has been in years past," said Pigford, who works with the Cochise Graham Wine Council — formally Willcox Wine Country Partnership — which puts on the festival in the spring and fall.

Because of the pandemic, the two events planned for 2020 were canceled.

The spring installment of the Willcox Wine Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, in the historic Railroad Park, 157 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Willcox. Past festivals have sprawled out beyond the park to neighboring businesses and side streets.

But Pigford said the wine council scaled back the scope to keep the crowd size reasonable. The festival — one of the state's largest wine events — historically attracts about 7,500 people a day. Pigford said with the limited number of wineries and the smaller footprint, they anticipate about half that amount.