New Tucson restaurants to try during the Desert Song Festival

If you’re looking to add culinary harmony to your 2023 Tucson Desert Song Festival experience, we have some suggestions of new restaurants near the festival venues that are worth checking out.

A few dining tips before we get started:

Check to see if the restaurant takes reservations.

Probe their Yelp and other social media reviews to see if they have any service issues that might make you late to your concert.

Check out the menu before you go so you have an idea of what you want. That will cut down on the time you wait.

If possible, order ahead so the food will be ready when you arrive.

OK, now onto the tasty stuff.

Downtown Tucson — not far from the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall where several Song Festival events will take place — and the area around the University of Arizona — home to Centennial Hall and smaller concert halls at the Fred Fox School of Music — welcomed a handful of new restaurants last year that either opened after the 2022 Song Festival or were so new they weren’t on many folks’ radars.

Tyler Fenton and his siblings (Reilly Craft Pizza) opened their fire-inspired fine-dining restaurant Bata at 35 E. Toole Ave. in March. They opened the downstairs cocktail complement Barbata in mid-November. bata tucson.com, barbata.com

Cruda Mariscos & Oysters, 31 N. Scott Ave., joined the family of downtown restaurants that includes La Chingada and The Neighborhood in February. crudamariscos.com

Ezbachi, a Japanese-style izakaya grill, opened at 62 E. Congress St. in mid-April. ezbachi.com

If you’re taste buds are craving quesabirria tacos, check out La Yaquesita Mexican Cuisine, which took over the former L Station at 500 N. Fourth Ave. inJune. facebook.com/YaquesitaTacos

The popular food truck Penelope Wood Fired Pizza opened inside Cartel Roasting Co.’s downtown location at 210 E. Broadway in October. penelopepizza.com

For a true taste of the South, The Delta, 135 S. Sixth Ave., which This is Tucson food writer Ellice Lueders labeled the “pissed off rock-and-roll cousin” of the popular New Orleans-inspired The Parish, opened in the old Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails in early January. thedeltatucson.com

The Flores family honored its founder with The Monica, a fast-casual, scratch-made open-kitchen eatery that pays homage to Monica Flores at 40 E. Congress. themonicatucson.com

The pasta-centric Noodies, which also sells Italian sandwiches and self-serve gelato, opened in the former Bentley’s House of Coffee and Tea at 1730 E. Speedway in mid-April. noodies.square.site