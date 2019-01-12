Shane Spears starts "Name-Tag Blues" ranting and railing against the corporations and companies who exploit the working stiffs who get their coffee and clean their toilets for minimum wage.
And he never lets up.
Spears words flow at lightening speed, are often eloquent, and always funny.
We learn of the dead-end jobs he has had, the many firings he has suffered through - some for a lousy attitude, some because that customer service thing is often tough to do.
Spears has lots of pent-up anger about the indignity of peeing into a cup for a drug test just so he can get a $7 an hour job, and tolerating people who treat those in service jobs like disposable servants.
Ah, but his rage is a riot.
Spears is funny. Very funny. And while he denigrates the oppressors who pay too little and demand too much, he has a reverence for the little guy and gal who bust their butts trying to put food on the table and shoes on their feet.
While he may not have much joy in making ends meet with lousy jobs, it's clear the job on stage is one he revels in. And we do too.
"Name-Tag Blues" repeats at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. 6th St. Tickets are $10. Tucsonfringe.org.