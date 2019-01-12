I entered a space lit and furnished as a stand up comedy venue. The polished and comical introduction was exactly what you would expect of a seasoned comedian. Soon I was shockingly yet pleasantly greeted by nostalgia and a full spectrum of emotions as Jamie Campbell took me on a vividly painted journey of his early life in his solo play, "The Devil on the Wall or That Time I Got Kidnapped."
Throughout this immersive autobiography, we, as an audience, laughed, gasped and empathized as the often jovial ride halted at poignant emotional places. The story has been so well thought-out and included so many relatable and realistic topics and experiences that I found myself too captivated to look away even for a second. I believe any audience members that were a part of the 1980s and '90s would feel the same connection.
Jamie did not indulge himself onstage, but was discussing the emotions and details of his journey with his audience so that we might share in the burden and consequences of his struggles and choices. His success in achieving this goal was remarkable and the audience left feeling that we now share a part of his life.
"The Devil on the Wall or That Time I Got Kidnapped" repeats at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St. Tickets are $10. tucsonfringe.org