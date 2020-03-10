Gardening, crafts and knitting March 15-21

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted. Because of so many event cancellations, please call to confirm event.
TODAY
Third Sunday Artisan & Food Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15. 298-1983.
The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year's desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 1-1:30 p.m. March 15; 11-11:30 a.m. March 19. 733-5153.
WEDNESDAY
Spring Plant Sale - Members' Preview — Tohono Chul, 7336 N. Paseo del Norte. Over 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, trees, shrubs, and flowers. Noon-6 p.m. March 18. 742-6455.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Spring Plant Fair — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Three-day outdoor plant sale featuring veggie, herb starts, and wildflower plants all provided by local and regional growers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20-22. 622-5561.
Valley Quilt Guild Upscale/Resale & Boutique — Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada, Green Valley. Boutique includes handmade quilts and other great items, including a "Southwest Sue" raffle quilt. Cathey's Sew & Vac will have a selection of previously loved sewing machines for sale. Great chance to find excellent values on quilt/sewing related items and find that perfect gift for yourself or others. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20. 648-0804.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Cactus and Succulent Basics — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn about their diversity of shapes, sizes and flowers, as well as their care and maintenance needs. This drought-tolerant group of plants asks for little but delivers a lot! Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. For adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. March 20. 594-5580.
SATURDAY
Rummage/Bake Sale — Church Of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Gently used items-Clothes, electronic, kitchen, small furniture, clothes, bedding and more. Please bring a canned good for the Food Bank. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21. 461-2910.
East Side Marketplace Rally and Vendor Sale — Diamondback East Side Marketplace, 7889 E. 22nd Street. Local food vendors and local crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss the in's and out's of warm-season vegetable gardening. 10-11:30 a.m. March 21. 594-5420.
Introduction to Ethnobotany — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Learn what desert plants have been traditionally used as food and fiber. Explore the harvesting calendar and practices then sample some desert delicacies. 2-3:30 p.m. March 21. 724-5375.