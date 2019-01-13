A gospel choir, an American Idol, jazz and blues singers, pop singers and a youth string orchestra will share the Leo Rich Stage on Sunday, Jan. 20, to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration in Music, presented by the Tucson Musicians Museum, features Neon Prophet frontman Dave Dean, "American Idol" contestant and blues/jazz/pop singer Crystal Stark, the George Howard Band, Russell Long and Oscar Chavez, Steven Wilhite and his Gospel Choir, jazz singer Julie Anne Boos, folk-rock singer Katie Haverly, blues diva Anna Warr, Sink Like A Stone Band, Latin-pop newcomers Tonight’s Sunshine and maestro Dennis R. Bourret and his Tucson Junior Strings youth orchestra.
The group will perform a program of songs from the Civil Rights movement, which means you can expect to be uplifted and energized. There's something soul-satisfying about music from that era that does a heart good.
Sunday's concert runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Leo Rich, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $25 through tucsonmusiciansmuseum.org; proceeds benefit the museum's youth outreach and musical workshops.