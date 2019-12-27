Dancing in the Streets bringing 'Nutcracker' to Leo Rich

Around the world, "The Nutcracker" is a holiday tradition.
It's the show that moms bring their daughters to and grandmas bring their grandkids to experience classical dance from afar.
It's a show that holds the attention of young children while mesmerizing their parents.
And this weekend, Tucson's groundbreaking Dancing in the Streets troupe that encourages children of all ages and abilities to dance is teaming up with the Civic Orchestra of Tucson to present "The Nutcracker" ballet, with choreography by Dancing in the Streets' founders Soleste Lupu and Joseph Rogers.
This is the company's 11th year mounting the iconic work, based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann tale about a Nutcracker Prince and a Mouse King battling over the affections of a young Sugar Plum Fairy. And this one features a live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's iconic music.
"The Nutcracker" has dancing mice, dolls and flowers, a magical dance of The Nutcracker, a sword fight and thrilling adventure in a mystical magical land filled with music that will instantly sound familiar even to young kids.
Rogers and Lupu see "The Nutcracker" as the perfect introduction to classical dance especially for young kids. It's a safe bet that children as young as 5 or 6 will be captivated by the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and won't be able to take their eyes off the stage during the snow scene.
Many young dancers cite their first "Nutcracker" experience as the inspiration that brought them to dance, which is largely why Dancing in the Streets is making the performance so kid-friendly. Performances are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, at Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave.
Tickets are $13.50 — discounts are available for seniors, students, military and groups — through ditsaz.org or at the door.
In addition to the Dancing in the Streets cast, the performance also features guests artists in the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavaliers.
