Dancing in the Streets bringing 'Nutcracker' to Leo Rich

Around the world, "The Nutcracker" is a holiday tradition.

It's the show that moms bring their daughters to and grandmas bring their grandkids to experience classical dance from afar.

It's a show that holds the attention of young children while mesmerizing their parents.

And this weekend, Tucson's groundbreaking Dancing in the Streets troupe that encourages children of all ages and abilities to dance is teaming up with the Civic Orchestra of Tucson to present "The Nutcracker" ballet, with choreography by Dancing in the Streets' founders Soleste Lupu and Joseph Rogers.

This is the company's 11th year mounting the iconic work, based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann tale about a Nutcracker Prince and a Mouse King battling over the affections of a young Sugar Plum Fairy. And this one features a live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's iconic music.

"The Nutcracker" has dancing mice, dolls and flowers, a magical dance of The Nutcracker, a sword fight and thrilling adventure in a mystical magical land filled with music that will instantly sound familiar even to young kids.