Sometimes it's just nice to sit in the audience and be washed over by the unaltered purity of acoustic music.
And this weekend we have three star-studded opportunities to indulge our quieter musical angels.
• The Tucson Folk Festival is getting some big-time love from some big-time Cajun music superstars BeauSoleil. The band, with founding frontman Michael Doucet in tow, is playing a fundraising gig for the Folk Festival on Saturday, Feb. 2, at El Casino Ballroom.
Grammy-winning BeauSoleil, whose musical palette has shades of folk, rock and zydeco, returns just over a year after we saw them play a rollicking sold-out dance party at El Casino last January.
They will share the stage with Tucson's own Carnivaleros beginning at 7:30 p.m. at El Casino, 437 E. 26th St. Tickets are $20 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or at Antigone Books, The Folk Shop or Metro Gnome Music; or $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit the 2019 Tucson Folk Festival.
Saturday's concert is presented by the Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, which puts on the annual folk festival.
• Irish-born Celtgrass band We Banjo 3 must really like us.
Or it must be so terribly cold at home that the band felt the need to pay us a visit on Saturday, Feb. 2 — two weeks shy of being exactly a year since their sold-out Tucson debut at the Berger Center for the Performing Arts.
This time they are going downtown to the Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. The venue, says promoter Don Guest of In Concert, is about the same size as the Berger, but it has room near the stage so folks can dance.
And you'll want to dance. We Banjo 3 — brothers Enda and Fergal Scahill and brothers Martin and David Howley — performs high-energy Celtic-influenced bluegrass that borrows from both acoustic art forms: the Irish accents and traditions of home and the twang from David Howley's adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25 to $35 through ticketmaster.com.
• Mix a little theater with your folk music when "Lonesome Traveler" with guest Peter Yarrow pulls into Fox Tucson Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 3.
It's the concert version of the off-Broadway musical that celebrates the folk music of icons Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, Pete Seeger and the Weavers, The Kingston Trio, Peter, Paul and Mary, Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and Crosby Stills & Nash. There's also a special tribute to the late Leonard Cohen.
Expect to hear everything from “If I Had a Hammer“ and “Puff The Magic Dragon” to “The Times They are a Changing” and Cohen's sobering “Hallelujah.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $27 to $69 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.