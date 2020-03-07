Newest Tucson bluegrass band High Lonesome on Marana fest lineup

"We just sort of looked at each other and said we should do something with this," said McCann, who retired to Tucson in 2015. "It came together rather quickly."

When he decided to move West, McCann, who regularly played bluegrass in the D.C. area, didn't think he'd find much of a bluegrass scene in Tucson.

"Here's the supreme irony: You come to a place like Tucson, which is not a hotbed for bluegrass, and three of us live within a two-mile radius," he said.

The band, which also is on the lineup for the 2020 Tucson Folk Festival on April 4, will release its debut CD this month.

High Lonesome is among 13 acoustic bluegrass bands hailing from our own backyard and New Mexico that will perform throughout the weekend. In addition to performances, the festival features kids events including an instrument petting zoo, food vendors, workshops and after-hours parking lot jams that are open to the public to watch and participate.

Organizer Dave Polston said he anticipates

Here's the 411 on the 2020 Marana Bluegrass Festival.

• When: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13; 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14; 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15.