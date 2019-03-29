Up next

Tucson Symphony Orchestra closes its 2018-19 regular season with the return of guest conductor Michael Stern leading the orchestra and the TSO chorus in "Sibelius Symphony No. 2." The program also includes Brahms' "Schicksalslied" (Song of Destiny) and Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. For tickets and details, visit tucsonsymphony.org.