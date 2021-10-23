Read these titles in the dark for Halloween

One of the spookiest things about Halloween is that adults now enjoy it as much as the kids. If your costumes are ready and your party plans already in place, a good dark book may be just the thing to get all the people in your house in the right frame of mind for next weekend.

Here, courtesy of the Tucson Festival of Books, are some recently-released titles that should do the trick ... and are a treat!

"The Book of Accidents” by Chuck Wendig: A family returns to its hometown -- and the dark past that haunts them still – in this masterpiece of literary horror by the bestselling author of “Wanderers.” — Gwen Harvey

“Zombie CSU” by Jonathan Maberry: What if zombies were real? And folks started climbing out of their graves to terrorize people who had done them wrong? Maberry brings his considerable talents to bring modern forensics, science, police practices, and humor to investigate the crime scenes and identify the suspects. Creepy! — Tricia Clapp