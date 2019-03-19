You know spring has sprung when Fourth Avenue is blocked off, crowds fill the street and parking spaces in the area are impossible to find.
That’ll be the scene at the upcoming Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair. More than 300 artisans will set up booths along the avenue and offer everything from paintings to leather works to pottery to sculptures. If you can’t find something you love, you just aren’t looking hard enough.
In addition, there will be entertainment, food, and pristine people-watching.
It’s happening 10 a.m. to dusk March 22-24 along North Fourth Avenue between East University Boulevard and East Eighth Street.
Remember, no dogs allowed. And about that parking — parking tickets are generously given out, so if you can’t find a space, park at the Pennington Street Garage, 110 E. Pennington St., or the Tyndall Avenue Garage, 711 N. Tyndall Ave., and hop a VIP Taxi for a free shuttle. Another option: Park along the Modern Streetcar line and take Sun Link to the site. Speaking of the streetcar, you can catch it from the University of Arizona to North Fourth and University Boulevard, or from North Ninth Street to Congress Street, but you can’t take it through the fair.
For more information, head to fourthavenue.org