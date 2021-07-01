This Tucson oddities shop dabbles in the unusual

Woolly Fern, at 4401 E. Speedway, is an offshoot of Scofield’s When + Where Co., a curated store for vintage finds that she opened in 2019, within walking distance from Woolly Fern.

The idea behind Woolly Fern first took shape when When + Where Co. hosted an oddities market in 2019. More than 4,000 people attended, a sign to Scofield that a curiosities shop might be possible.

Wild inventory and quirky art aside, Woolly Fern features what Scofield and Martin call an “elevated shopping experience.” Along with the initial inventory, the shop will hold classes on topics, such as small animal taxidermy and insect pinning. It has a tattoo parlor and a gallery space in the back of the store for art shows and pop-up sales.

Scofield and Martin also plan on holding regular events. They recently held a Coven Night Market that brought in more than 500 people.

“I want to hit every demographic.... I don’t want this to be a store that is so narrow, it just hits one demographic, like the gothic community,” Scofield said. “I think everyone’s curious, or at least they should be.”