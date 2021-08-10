Tucson blues phenom Barten-Sherman hosting farewell gig

Vol. 3, released through Bandcamp in early June 2020, was centered on social justice with songs about 13 African-Americans who were killed during encounters with police including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

If there was ever a point where folks like Walbank looked at Barten-Sherman as a kid and not an equal, they kept it to themselves. It seems from day one, from audiences who showed up to see him play and musicians who watched from the sidelines in awe of his growing talent, everyone saw in this phenom endless possibilities and a bright future.

Which brings us to Saturday’s farewell concert and Barten-Sherman’s opportunity to say thanks for the support and the trust Tucsonans have placed in him and his talents.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support and camaraderie of Tucson’s wonderful music scene,” he said. “Gigging around town from a young age and collaborating with Tucson musicians — including but not limited to Tom Walbank, Connor Gallagher and Al Perry— has deeply informed who I am as a musician and a human being.”