 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson drive-in theater finds new home near the Pima Air & Space Museum
alert

Tucson drive-in theater finds new home near the Pima Air & Space Museum

Cactus Carpool Cinema has moved from Medella Vina Ranch to its permanent home on South Wilmot Road, near Valencia Road. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2020

For much of the pandemic, Cactus Carpool Cinema has provided socially distanced entertainment, showing outdoor movies on a giant inflatable screen at Medella Vina Ranch on South Houghton Road.

Nearly a year later and the drive-in theater company has acquired a home of its own; a five-acre lot at 6201 S. Wilmot Road, off of East Valencia Road, near the Pima Air & Space Museum.

Public screenings started Sunday, April 25, with a showing of the 1983 drama, “The Outsiders,” starring Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.

Cactus, which has been operating on and off through different owners since 2011, rebooted last May in response to the increase in drive-in theaters across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medella Vina provided a space for that, but it “was just a steppingstone,” says Cactus Carpool Cinema’s owner Chris Kazanes.

“There were a lot of rules associated with Medella Vina,” Kazanes said. “We had to keep the movies family friendly, nothing R-rated. We had a lot of live concert requests, and we couldn't do those. Now that we have our own space, we can do what we want.”

Stuart Farmer of Open Air Cinema Screens wipes down the projection surface showing of Grease at the Cactus Drive-in at Medella Vina Ranch on May 28, 2020.

In addition to a wider range of films and possible live events, Kazanes said some of their plans include picnic tables and allowing on-site barbecues. Spaces for movie parking will be clearly marked and food trucks will be invited to set up free of charge.

As far as the movie-watching goes, Kazanes said Cactus will eventually transition to a professional screen that will be mounted against storage containers stacked 30 feet high.

“Our goal is to make it fun and friendly,” he said.

Kazanes said that the drive-in resurgence saw its peak during the pandemic, but he feels that there is still enough interest in having a permanent drive-in movie location to make Cactus successful.

It already has several private screening events lined up. It will also be hosting the University of Arizona’s School of Theatre, Film & Television’s “I Dream in Widescreen,” senior short film showcase at 7 p.m. on May 8. 

“(The business) is still popular,” he said. “We have had families who have come out eight, nine times. They don’t have to worry about anything. They just come out, watch the movie and are happy.”

Find out more about the theater's new spot and future screenings at cactusdrivein.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller interviews Charlene Swankie from 'Nomadland'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News