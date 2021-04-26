Tucson drive-in theater finds new home near the Pima Air & Space Museum

For much of the pandemic, Cactus Carpool Cinema has provided socially distanced entertainment, showing outdoor movies on a giant inflatable screen at Medella Vina Ranch on South Houghton Road.

Nearly a year later and the drive-in theater company has acquired a home of its own; a five-acre lot at 6201 S. Wilmot Road, off of East Valencia Road, near the Pima Air & Space Museum.

Public screenings started Sunday, April 25, with a showing of the 1983 drama, “The Outsiders,” starring Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.

Cactus, which has been operating on and off through different owners since 2011, rebooted last May in response to the increase in drive-in theaters across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medella Vina provided a space for that, but it “was just a steppingstone,” says Cactus Carpool Cinema’s owner Chris Kazanes.

“There were a lot of rules associated with Medella Vina,” Kazanes said. “We had to keep the movies family friendly, nothing R-rated. We had a lot of live concert requests, and we couldn't do those. Now that we have our own space, we can do what we want.”